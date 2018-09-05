WATCH | Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick a 'really powerful statement' - Serena

NFL player Colin Kaepernick wanted to raise awareness about the police killings of African Americans and knelt down during the national anthem during the 2016 season. The move was soon embraced by other players but got major backlash from Republican politicians and US President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick on Monday dominated the international trends list on Twitter after Nike revealed he would be the face of its campaign for the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" motto, despite the quarterback sparking major backlash for kneeling during the American national anthem in protest against racial injustice.

Serena Williams had this to say about Nike's support of Kaepernick: "He's done a lot for the African American community, and it's cost him a lot. It's sad but he continues to do the best that he can for it, and having a huge company back him ... It could be controversial reason for this company, but they are not afraid, and I feel like that was a really powerful statement to a lot of other companies.