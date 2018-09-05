Why you're more likely to dress daringly on holiday

If you're the type of holidaymaker who spends as much time planning out your vacation wardrobe as your travel itinerary, the results of a new global survey show you're hardly alone.

With New York, Milan and Paris set to pull out the runways for fashion week season, Booking.com has released the results of a new travel and fashion survey that polled 21,500 travellers across 29 countries on what holidaymakers pack in their suitcases.

Turns out that for some, the holidays present the perfect opportunity to step out of their sartorial shell.

Overall, one in three (35%) respondents said they choose brighter, more colourful holiday outfits compared to their everyday wardrobes, while a quarter of travellers admitted to packing more daring items of clothing - a top with a plunging neckline, perhaps, or a sheer fabric - that they wouldn't normally wear at home.

"A vacation is the time to get experimental with your style, the environment often allows you to be bold and adventurous with prints, textures, and accessories," said Booking.com style ambassador Christian Cowan in a statement.