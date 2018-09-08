Trending

Draping made simple: how to contour your face with blush

Draping, halo or geisha blush ... whatever you choose to call it, this makeup technique is trending. Blush is applied as a sheer veil of colour that cascades down the temples, contouring your face and giving you an ethereal glow

