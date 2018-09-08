Fashion & Beauty

Trending

Draping made simple: how to contour your face with blush

Draping, halo or geisha blush ... whatever you choose to call it, this makeup technique is trending. Blush is applied as a sheer veil of colour that cascades down the temples, contouring your face and giving you an ethereal glow

09 September 2018 - 00:00 By Nokubonga Thusi

Draping, halo or geisha blush ... whatever you choose to call it, this makeup technique is trending. Blush is applied as a sheer veil of colour that cascades down the temples, contouring your face and giving you an ethereal glow

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Here's what SA men ideally want their mistresses to look like Health & Sex
  2. Nathi: Refusing to speak English has nothing to do with my intelligence Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick a 'really powerful statement' - ... Fashion & Beauty
  4. How to make the ultimate French toast Food
  5. Kim Kardashian has a flashing necklace 'implanted' into her skin Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X