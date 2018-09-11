What you NEED to know before colouring your natural hair

In the past colouring Afro-textured hair was taboo as it resulted in brittleness, irritation, and breakage in most cases. But the reality is any ethnicity or hair type can use hair dyes, so there's no need to shy away from trending colours like light browns, blush pinks and shades of blue.

The trick is to have an expert colourist assess the state of your hair. They’ll know how to gradually lift the pigment of the hair with bleach, whether it’s natural virgin or relaxed hair.

Afro-textured hair is prone to dryness, as the cuticle covering every bend of the curl is exposed, and unable to retain much moisture. Dyes dry out hair and make the hair porous for the colour to penetrate the hair strand. To ensure the health of your hair and combat breakage, intense conditioning at least once a week is important.