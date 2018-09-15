Chu's vivid hues: Chulaap's latest collection is 'A West African Dream'

Designer Chu Suwannapha takes us behind the seams of his SS18/19 menswear collection, which celebrates the brightness and boldness of the culture and street style of Lagos, Nigeria

Designer Chu Suwannapha takes us behind the seams of his SS18/19 menswear collection, which celebrates the brightness and boldness of the culture and street style of Lagos, Nigeria