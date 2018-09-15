Pick n Pay packets kickstarted Siyethemba Duma's fashion career
Designer Siyethemba Duma of Matte Nolim is all about making clothes that women can't help but want to wear. He tells us how he got started in the fashion business and shares some of his fave things
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Designer Siyethemba Duma of Matte Nolim is all about making clothes that women can't help but want to wear. He tells us how he got started in the fashion business and shares some of his fave things
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.