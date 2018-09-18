Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | Celebs sizzle in white-hot fashion on the Emmys red carpet

18 September 2018 - 12:27 By AFP Relaxnews
Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer

Under a bright California sun, Tinseltown's A-listers sparkled on the Emmys red carpet on Monday in sultry satin dresses, eye-catching beaded gowns — and even a few pairs of sneakers — as they gathered to honour the best in television.

From white-hot frocks to sexy pantsuits to sartorial statements that were political too, the following is a look at the styles and trends making waves at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles:

WHITE HOT

Once upon a time, US fashion mavens said wearing white after Labour Day in early September was a definite no-no.

But on a summery afternoon in the City of Angels, with the mercury hitting 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), white gowns were white-hot.

Claire Foy.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Claire Foy, the Emmy winner for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, looked polished in a strapless Calvin Klein gown with a giant bow in the back

Scarlett Johansson.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Actress Scarlett Johansson, the girlfriend of Emmys host Colin Jost, wore a sizzling, sculptural strapless Balmain gown with a plunging V neckline and a daring slit.

Kristen Bell.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kristen Bell, star of NBC comedy The Good Place, looked elegant in a long-sleeve, form-fitting Solace London white column dress, her hair pulled back in a classic bun.

Milo Ventimiglia.
Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

For the guys, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia - minus the mustache his character Jack Pearson is known for - and Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield went with old-school white dinner jackets.

RuPaul.
Image: Neilson Barnard/FilmMagic/Getty Images

And RuPaul - already a winner for best reality show host for RuPaul's Drag Race - rocked a killer double-breasted Calvin Klein white suit with the Statue of Liberty emblazoned in a black pattern on the jacket.

Evan Rachel Wood.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

WOMEN WEAR THE TROUSERS

During the last awards season, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood wore trouser suits to every event to make a statement.

At the Emmys, Wood did the same, and her fellow actresses followed her example.

Issa Rae.
Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Issa Rae, the creator and star of HBO comedy Insecure, looked regal in a crystal-beaded gauzy pale blue Vera Wang gown, which opened to reveal pants underneath.

Tatiana Maslany.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Tatiana Maslany, who is nominated for lead actress in a drama for Black Orphan, wore a daring Christian Siriano ensemble, with a chartreuse one-shoulder top and black pants.

Leslie Jones.
Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

And Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones - an Emmy nominee and presenter - slayed in an iridescent pink and blue suit, also from Siriano.

THE FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT... 

In Los Angeles, sunglasses are de rigueur, so it's no surprise they were the must-have red carpet accessory.

Sterling K. Brown.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown was the epitome of cool in a traditional Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo and dark sunglasses.

Brian Tyree Henry.
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry, a nominee for best supporting actor in a comedy for Atlanta, paired mirrored blue round glasses with his snappy orange chevron-patterned jacket.

MAKING A (POLITICAL) FASHION STATEMENT

Hollywood red carpets have been criticised in recent years for turning into vapid affairs, especially in the wake of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.

At the Emmys, the stars were asked deeper questions - but some didn't need to be asked.

Jennifer Lewis.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Veteran actress Jenifer Lewis, who stars on ABC's nominated comedy black-ish, let the clothes do the talking.

She wore a custom Nike sweater with a sparkling swoosh in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality," she told Hollywood news outlet Variety.

Kaepernick, who was effectively blacklisted by the National Football League after kneeling during the US national anthem in 2016 in solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement, is featured in Nike's latest ad campaign.

