WATCH | Celebs sizzle in white-hot fashion on the Emmys red carpet

Under a bright California sun, Tinseltown's A-listers sparkled on the Emmys red carpet on Monday in sultry satin dresses, eye-catching beaded gowns — and even a few pairs of sneakers — as they gathered to honour the best in television.

From white-hot frocks to sexy pantsuits to sartorial statements that were political too, the following is a look at the styles and trends making waves at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles:

WHITE HOT

Once upon a time, US fashion mavens said wearing white after Labour Day in early September was a definite no-no.

But on a summery afternoon in the City of Angels, with the mercury hitting 83 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), white gowns were white-hot.

WATCH | Who wore it best? Red carpet looks from the 70th annual Emmy awards