Diesel turns Nicky Minaj's 'hate mail' into a fashion statement

Denim brand Diesel has harnessed the power of hate for its new Haute Couture (read Hate Couture) campaign, which features celebrities like Nicky Minaj, Bella Thorne and Gucci Mane, all of whom have found themselves the target of online abuse.

Diesel has taken the bold move of incorporating hateful comments directed at these celebrities — and the brand itself — on social media into their new collection. The range includes limited-edition pieces emblazoned with slogans like 'Slut', 'The Bad Guy' and 'F**k You Impostor'.

By turning hurtful comments into feel-good fashion, Diesel hopes to disempower them. "The more you expose the hate you get treating it with irony and irreverence, the less power it has to cause harm," explains the brand's press release.

The brand will also allow its customers to personalise this new collection, creating and wearing an item adorned with worst comment they've ever received.

The new range is launching in October in selected South African Diesel stores. Diesel will donate part of the proceeds to an anti-bullying programme.