How the rise of the 'Insta Barbie' has changed the global beauty industry
Social media gives young women a marketable way to indulge their obsession with fashion and beauty, but the pursuit of the perfect selfie may have negative effects on their looks in the long term
23 September 2018 - 00:00
Social media gives young women a marketable way to indulge their obsession with fashion and beauty, but the pursuit of the perfect selfie may have negative effects on their looks in the long term
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.