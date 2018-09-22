Meet the cultural ambassadors of African style

Stylists Kwena Baloyi of SA and Nana Kwasi Wiafe of Ghana are capturing the attention of the likes of Vogue and The New York Times with their work, showing the world that Africa is a fashion-forward continent alive with creativity

Stylists Kwena Baloyi of SA and Nana Kwasi Wiafe of Ghana are capturing the attention of the likes of Vogue and The New York Times with their work, showing the world that Africa is a fashion-forward continent alive with creativity