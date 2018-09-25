Fashion & Beauty

Cycling shorts are back! Top 3 trends from Milan Fashion Week

These are the key trends that'll be shaping your wardrobe in spring/summer 2019

25 September 2018 - 14:08 By AFP Relaxnews
A patchwork of prints at the Marni show at Milan Fashion Week 2018.
A patchwork of prints at the Marni show at Milan Fashion Week 2018.
Image: Marco Bertorello/AFP

1. PATTERN PARTY

Vibrant colours were firmly on the agenda at Milan Fashion Week 2018, but it was the diverse line-up of prints that really took centre stage.

Graphic, abstract, animal and ethnic motifs — not to mention polka dots, stripes and all manner of florals — adorned the looks in many collections, starting with Dolce & Gabbana.

Marni played with mixing prints, along with Versace, while the Etro collection bloomed with exotic flowers. Moschino, on the other hand, found inspiration in the marks designers make on fabrics when creating their collections.

Fendi's take on cycling shorts at Milan Fashion Week 2018.
Fendi's take on cycling shorts at Milan Fashion Week 2018.
Image: Andreas Solaro/AFP

2. PEDAL POWER

A firm favourite of Kim Kardashian for months, cycling shorts were all over the runways at Milan Fashion Week, seen in collections from some of the biggest fashion houses.

While it was no surprise to see Fila update the look, this '80s staple also went down a storm on the runways at Prada, Fendi, A.F. Vandevorst and Blumarine, as well as in a chic style at Roberto Cavalli.

Make them a priority purchase before spring 2019 and wear them alone or with a skirt, and with thigh boots, ankle boots or stilettos.

See-through sheers at the Emporio Armani show at Milan Fashion Week 2018.
See-through sheers at the Emporio Armani show at Milan Fashion Week 2018.
Image: Miguel Median/AFP

3. SHEER SENSUALITY

While sensual silhouettes were relatively scarce on the runways of the recent New York and London Fashion Weeks, Milan abounded with light, fluid fabrics, often with see-through effects. 

Alberto Zambelli showed several gowns of this kind, sometimes matched with opaque stockings, while Alberta Ferretti's sheer maxi dresses looked perfect for the beach.

Molly Goddard brought transparency to a more demure style, with dresses buttoned down the front and embellished with frills, while some Emporio Armani tops revealed models' bodies underneath.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Why Moschino's creative genius Jeremy Scott finds Africa so inspiring

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott on spending time with SA celebs at Milan Fashion Week, being his own muse and the vibrancy of African fashion
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Hadid sisters 'possessed' by 'Beetlejuice' ghosts in Vogue video

Supermodel siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid and their mom, Yolanda, show off their comedic acting skills as they pay homage to an iconic 1980s ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Kenyan photographer's great fashion sense has made him a film star

Director Nathan Collett tells us about 'Picha Marangi',  his award-winning short film which profiles unconventional fashionista Stephen Okoth
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. The ghost of Crown Mines: is the end nigh for Jozi's forgotten heritage site? Lifestyle
  2. New 2018 Merc A-Class is significantly better than its predecessor Lifestyle
  3. Cape Town CBD makes list of top 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world Travel
  4. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! Awards Fashion & Beauty
  5. Border crossings between Ethiopia & Eritrea re-open after 20 years Travel

Latest Videos

Snake handler rescues python wedged in car’s engine
Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
X