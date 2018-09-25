Cycling shorts are back! Top 3 trends from Milan Fashion Week

1. PATTERN PARTY

Vibrant colours were firmly on the agenda at Milan Fashion Week 2018, but it was the diverse line-up of prints that really took centre stage.

Graphic, abstract, animal and ethnic motifs — not to mention polka dots, stripes and all manner of florals — adorned the looks in many collections, starting with Dolce & Gabbana.

Marni played with mixing prints, along with Versace, while the Etro collection bloomed with exotic flowers. Moschino, on the other hand, found inspiration in the marks designers make on fabrics when creating their collections.