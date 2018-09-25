WATCH | Hadid sisters 'possessed' by 'Beetlejuice' ghosts in Vogue video

Now the Maitlands have struck again but this time they've gatecrashed a family dinner at the Hadid house. Supermodel siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid and their mom, Yolanda, pay homage to the iconic scene from Beetlejuice in a video promoting the latest issue of American Vogue.

Wearing looks hot off the New York Fashion Week catwalk, the family dance around the dinner table before lifting the cloches over their plates to discover a gruesome surprise. Though Yolanda does a great job lip-syncing, Gigi steals the show with her dance moves.

It's a fun watch, but you can't help but wonder what a 1980s movie about ghosts has to do with New York Fashion Week. According to Vogue's website, several designers gave a nod to the era in their latest collections. As they put it, "the ghost of the '80s hovered over the runways".

WATCH | The Hadids pay homage to Beetlejuice in Vogue promo video