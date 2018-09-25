Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | Hadid sisters 'possessed' by 'Beetlejuice' ghosts in Vogue video

Supermodel siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid and their mom, Yolanda, show off their comedic acting skills as they pay homage to an iconic 1980s horror movie

25 September 2018
A screengrab of model Gigi Hadid in a promo video for American Vogue.
Image: Vogue/YouTube

"Day-o, day-o / Daylight come and me wan' go home."

For Tim Burton fans, the opening lines to Harry Belafonte's Day-O (aka The Banana Boat Song) instantly conjures up the dinner party scene from the director's comedic horror Beetlejuice.

In the 1988 film, a pair of newbie ghosts called the Maitlands attempt to reclaim their home by scaring the new owners into vacating the property. Their terrifying idea? Karaoke! They possess the homeowners during a dinner party and force them to do a hilariously jerky dance while lip-syncing to Day-O.

WATCH | The Day-O dinner party scene from Beetlejuice

Now the Maitlands have struck again but this time they've gatecrashed a family dinner at the Hadid house. Supermodel siblings Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid and their mom, Yolanda, pay homage to the iconic scene from Beetlejuice in a video promoting the latest issue of American Vogue.

Wearing looks hot off the New York Fashion Week catwalk, the family dance around the dinner table before lifting the cloches over their plates to discover a gruesome surprise. Though Yolanda does a great job lip-syncing, Gigi steals the show with her dance moves.

It's a fun watch, but you can't help but wonder what a 1980s movie about ghosts has to do with New York Fashion Week. According to Vogue's website, several designers gave a nod to the era in their latest collections. As they put it, "the ghost of the '80s hovered over the runways".

WATCH | The Hadids pay homage to Beetlejuice in Vogue promo video

