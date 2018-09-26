#HairGoals: 5 celebs share brilliant tips to care for natural hair
From Nomzamo Mbatha to Pearl Thusi, some of our favourite celebrities rock their crowns in amazing styles, showing the world natural hair can be as beautiful as any other type of textured hair.
However, it’s not always easy taking care of it, especially if you are transitioning back to a natural look after having your locks chemically-straightened, or you just did a big chop.
So, if you're looking for guidance, try some of these handy hair care tips that A-listers have shared over the years:
1. NOMZAMO MBATHA: WASH WEEKLY
In an interview with W24, Mbatha said it was important to wash your hair once a week, even when wearing protective styles.
“It is a myth that washing your hair less often leads to more growth. Regular washing stimulates the scalp, while going long intervals without washing causes build-up, which clogs pores and prevents growth. So wash weekly,” she said.
2. PEARL THUSI: GET A GOOD CONDITIONER
When asked what her best-kept hair-care secret was in an interview with Bona magazine, Thusi said she relied on conditioners.
“I believe a good conditioner should be your best friend. It can be used to wash, moisturise, protect and nourish hair.”
3. LIRA: REPLENISH WITH MOISTURE
Lira told Bona Magazine although it was easy to maintain her hair when it was short, she still had to take care of it. She spoke about the importance of not only conditioning but also deep-conditioning regularly.
“I use a deep conditioner every two weeks just to ensure it stays soft and strong.”
4. LUPITA NYONG'O: HANDY MOISTURISING HACK
As mentioned above, moisturising is an important part of caring for your natural tresses. However, sometimes you might find yourself without access to your regular products when your hair is feeling dry. In an Instagram video, Nyong'o once showed her stylist using an iron’s spritz function to quickly moisturise her hair.
5. ISSA RAE: FIGURE YOUR HAIR OUT
Rae told InStyle Magazine she wasn’t afraid of trying a wide range to find products and styles that worked for her.
“Thanks to people like [hairstylist] Felicia Leatherwood, who taught me different things that I can do with my hair, I’ve experimented with different products that bring it out the best, give it volume and help to easily style it. I just try a lot more now.”
• This article is adapted from one originally published on the SMag section of SowetanLIVE. SMag is a must-read lifestyle magazine included in the Sowetan newspaper.