Michael Kors bought Versace: 5 things to know about the US fashion giant

Global fashion giant Michael Kors announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to buy Versace, signalling an intention to move deeper into the international big league after snapping up shoemaker Jimmy Choo last year.

The company, rooted in iconic American fashion, but headquartered in London, will pay $2.1 billion for the Italian luxury giant, a statement said.

"We are excited to have Versace as part of our family of luxury brands, and we are committed to investing in its growth," said Michael Kors chief executive John D. Idol.

Donatella Versace, artistic director and vice-president of the Italian group, said the takeover was "essential to Versace's long-term success".

She added in the statement: "We are all very excited to join a group led by John Idol, whom I have always admired as a visionary as well as a strong and passionate leader."

Here are five things to know about Michael Kors:

MR KORS

The creative vision is Michael Kors, the Long Island born creative director who founded the label in 1981 after dropping out of fashion school.

He has flirted with billionaire status and is still supremely wealthy. For 10 years, he was a judge on television show Project Runway, where his acerbic commentary brought him nationwide fame.

From 1997 to 2004, he was women's ready-to-wear designer at French fashion house Celine.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

The company might be officially headquartered in London, but the label is quintessentially American in design, outlook and spirit.