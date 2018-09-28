Diamond-trimmed stilettos go on sale for R240m

Gold, silk and hundreds of diamonds: a Dubai-based shoemaker has debuted what it says is the world's most expensive pair of shoes - with a whopping $17 million (R240m) price tag.

At a time when some major fashion houses around the world are struggling to sell their high-end clothes, Jada Dubai, a design house with a modest social media following, on Wednesday unveiled a pair of gold patent leather stilettos trimmed with a row of sparkling diamonds.

Each shoe features a crowning jewel: a round, 15 carat flawless D-diamond near the pointed toe.