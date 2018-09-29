Are you bold enough to try one of Candice McKay's cutting-edge hairstyles?

A force of nature inspired The Murmuration, a daring new hair collection by Candice McKay of Wyatt Hairdressing and Barbering. The trend-setting stylist tells us more

Candice Mckay of Wyatt Hairdressing and Barbering's daring new hair collection was inspired by a force of nature. The trend-setting stylist tells us more