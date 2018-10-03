Paris Fashion Week: 4 biggest style trends you need to know about

1. BLACK IS THE NEW BLACK

Spring/Summer is supposed to be about bright colours, prints and flouncy flowers.No longer if a deeply sombre Paris Fashion Week is any barometer.

The last nine days has been one long funereal procession of black, with a little bit of white and the odd dazzle of silver to lift the gloom.

Hedi Slimane went on a voyage to the heart of black in his highly controversial debut at Celine, as did his successor at Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello.

Blink at Valentino, Margiela, Guy Laroche, Givenchy and even Balenciaga and you might have thought yourself at a wake there was so much black, while Rick Owens summoned up the Salem witch-hunts, smoking pyre and all.