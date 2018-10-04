Fashion & Beauty

IN PICTURES | Top fashion trends for spring 2019

04 October 2018 - 12:14 By AFP Relaxnews
A model walks the runway during the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France.
Image: Getty Images / Peter White

After kicking off at the beginning of September, Fashion Month ended on Tuesday, October 2 in Paris, showcasing the key inspirations for spring/summer 2019 wardrobes.

From garments and fabrics to colours, cuts and proportions, designers pulled out all the stops to flatter the female form and shake off constraints this season.

Swaying from ramped-up femininity to androgynous silhouettes, women cut a more confident and determined figure than ever this season.

Take a look at some of the key trends in store for the spring/summer 2019 season.

1. CYCLING SHORTS

Cycling shorts at Blumarine, Roberto Cavalli and Fila.
Image: Miguel MEDINA / Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

2. ANDROGYNOUS SILHOUETTES

Androgynous silhouettes at Yohji Yamamoto, John Galliano and Givenchy.
Image: Bertrand GUAY / Alain JOCARD / AFP

3. FELINE PRINTS

Feline prints at Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent and Elie Saab.
Image: Miguel MEDINA / FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Bertrand GUAY / AFP

4. FLUORESCENT GREEN

Fluorescent green at Emporio Armani, Cristiano Burani and Off-White.
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Andreas SOLARO / Miguel MEDINA / AFP

5. PATCHWORK

Patchwork at Etro, Junya Watanabe and Coach.
Image: Angela Weiss / Alain JOCARD / Miguel MEDINA / AFP

6. MESH

Mesh at Christian Dior, Sonia Rykiel and John Galliano.
Image: Bertrand GUAY / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

7. HEADSCARVES

Headscarves at Kate Spade New York, Pyer Moss and JW Anderson.
Image: NIKLAS HALLE'N / Angela Weiss / AFP

8. SEE-THROUGH FABRICS

See-through fabrics at Moschino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Molly Goddard.
Image: NIKLAS HALLE'N / Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

9. DENIM

Denim at Marco De Vincenzo, Isabel Marant and Balmain.
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Alain JOCARD / Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

10. DISCO VIBES

Disco vibes by Roberto Cavalli, Isabel Marant and Annakiki.
Image: Marco BERTORELLO / Alain JOCARD / Miguel MEDINA / AFP

11. LEATHER JACKETS

Leather jackets by Celine, Philipp Plein and Alexander McQueen.
Image: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Marco BERTORELLO / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

12. ASYMMETRICAL DESIGNS 

Asymmetrical designs at A.F.Vandevorst, AfterHomeWork and Genny.
Image: Miguel MEDINA / Bertrand GUAY / AFP

