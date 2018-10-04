IN PICTURES | Top fashion trends for spring 2019

After kicking off at the beginning of September, Fashion Month ended on Tuesday, October 2 in Paris, showcasing the key inspirations for spring/summer 2019 wardrobes.

From garments and fabrics to colours, cuts and proportions, designers pulled out all the stops to flatter the female form and shake off constraints this season.

Swaying from ramped-up femininity to androgynous silhouettes, women cut a more confident and determined figure than ever this season.

Take a look at some of the key trends in store for the spring/summer 2019 season.

1. CYCLING SHORTS