Asian designers hit town as part of AFI Joburg Fashion Week
Silk fur and raffia lace are just two of the fascinating innovations being shown by designers as part of an #AfroAsia collaboration at Africa Fashion International Joburg Fashion Week
07 October 2018 - 00:00
Silk fur and raffia lace are just two of the fascinating innovations being shown by designers as part of an #AfroAsia collaboration at Africa Fashion International Joburg Fashion Week
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.