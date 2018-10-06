Fashion & Beauty

Insight: Fashion

Cape-made couture takes to Paris catwalk

Behind the glamour of one show at Paris Fashion Week was a team of garment workers from the other end of the world

07 October 2018 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Behind the glamour of one show at Paris Fashion Week was a team of garment workers from the other end of the world

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How NOT to get robbed while you're asleep on a plane Travel
  2. SEX TALK | How will having high blood pressure affect my sex life? Health & Sex
  3. SA's Food Selfie Queen covers herself in edibles & captures it on Instagram Food
  4. Four of the world's top 300 chefs are right here in Mzansi Food
  5. 7 must-watch South African movies and series to stream tonight Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery

Related articles

  1. Paris Fashion Week: 4 biggest style trends you need to know about Fashion & Beauty
  2. I deserve to win & never doubted that, says Project Runway SA winner Kentse TshisaLIVE
  3. #ProjectRunwaySA | Kentse Masilo becomes the first ever winner in Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. British model Adwoa Aboah has a soft spot for Africa in her heart Travel
X