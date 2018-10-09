Forget tweets, when will you support SA fashion designers with your cash?

“We can choose to recognise the value of our heritage and take control over the distribution of our culture, or we can let the hunters tell the story of how they slayed the beastly lions,” writer Lineo Segoete so aptly argues.

Think of it this way: how much are you willing to pay for something that is truly and authentically yours? This may seem theoretical, but this question is pertinent for our local fashion industry.

There’s been more than one instance of “African” designs being packaged by multimillion-dollar fashion houses and sold for a pretty penny. The retail prowess of the brands behind them means thousands of people have flocked to consume these garments. But when it comes to local fashion, is this still the case?

Designers including Laduma Ngxokolo, Thabo Makhetha, and Mzukisi Mbane are taking the “African” fashion wave in their stride, showing that homegrown fashion has some serious potential.

Not only are these designers making their own textiles and original, traditionally infused designs, they are making their mark on the local and international fashion industry — as seen with their appearances in stores and on the runway at fashion weeks locally and abroad.

But when it comes to local brands such as these, there seems to be an air of reluctance to buy into luxury African products, which are viewed by some consumers as too expensive and inaccessible.