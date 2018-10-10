Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 American Music Awards

Here's which AMA A-listers slayed on the red carpet and who needs to have a serious word with their stylist

10 October 2018 - 11:39 By Aneesa Adams
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

It was the 46th instalment of the American Music Awards (AMAs) last night and your host with the most Tracee Ellis Ross looked stunning in the various outfits she wore throughout the show.

Plenty of A-listers came out to walk the red carpet and they slayed too, for the most part. 

Here's who looked fabulous and who needs to have a serious word with their stylist:

WORST DRESSED

JENNIFER LOPEZ

J Lo missed the mark on this one. While we commend her for wearing pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, her confusing gown is part pageant queen and part BDSM dominatrix.

Rita Ora at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

RITA ORA

Singer Rita Ora looked like she'd been engulfed by a black hole in a fit-and-flare gown with unflattering puffy sleeves.

Post Malone at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

POST MALONE

We weren't surprised that rapper Post Malone opted for an eclectic look, but this one was particularly wacky.

He teamed his sneak-embellished blue suit with mirrored shoes. And,  to top it all off, he walked the red carpet holding a drink in a plastic red cup. What were you thinking?

Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most AMA awards won

Taylor Swift took home four trophies at Tuesday night's American Music Awards (AMAs), breaking the record for the most AMAs won by a female artist.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
Tyra Banks at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

BEST DRESSED

TYRA BANKS

Stepping out in a metallic fringed skirt paired with a classic white shirt with a twist, model Tyra Banks has still got it. We loved everything about this look!

Khalid at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

KHALID

Singer Khalid definitely put his best foot forward sporting a pink suit with a white top and platform sneakers, casual yet still chic. He went on to win his first AMA for Best Soul/R&B Male Artist.

Ciara at the 2018 American Music Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

CIARA

Level Up songstress Ciara looked cool and sexy in a short and sporty dress. Not your typical little black dress, it featured pops of colour and even some sparkle. Strappy black heels were the perfect finishing touch.

