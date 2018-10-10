Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 American Music Awards

It was the 46th instalment of the American Music Awards (AMAs) last night and your host with the most Tracee Ellis Ross looked stunning in the various outfits she wore throughout the show.

Plenty of A-listers came out to walk the red carpet and they slayed too, for the most part.

Here's who looked fabulous and who needs to have a serious word with their stylist:

WORST DRESSED

JENNIFER LOPEZ

J Lo missed the mark on this one. While we commend her for wearing pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, her confusing gown is part pageant queen and part BDSM dominatrix.