Opinion
Princess Eugenie spoils the fashion police's fun on her wedding day
The fashion police have been sharpening their claws in anticipation of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. Having often been snapped wearing outlandish hats, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter tends to be an easy target for trolls.
In fact, she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, still haven't lived down the infamous get-ups they wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. (A meme comparing the pair to Cinderella's ugly step-sisters in the classic Disney cartoon went viral on social media.)
In a recent interview, Eugenie admitted that the ridicule the siblings faced after the event reduced them to tears.
Would the Princess make another wardrobe blunder on her Big Day, we wondered anxiously. But as Eugenie walked down the aisle to wed wine merchant Jack Brooksbank, her dress left us speechless — for all the right reasons.
Designed by British label Peter Pilotto, her ivory gown featured an elegant folded neckline, fitted bodice and a full pleated skirt flowing into a dramatic train. She looked beautiful. Good for her!
Or is it? Though undoubtedly lovely, this dress seems to be a fairly safe choice for someone known for taking bold fashion risks. Could it be that, at 28, the Princess' tastes have matured? Or have trolls - both online and in the press - scared her into submission?
We hope it's the former, and that critics haven't sucked the joy out of experimenting with fashion for Eugenie. After all, it's not just how clothes look that is important, but how they make you feel. You should wear what makes you feel happy and confident, haters be damned.
Now, can we please talk about the ridiculous hat Eugenie's mom, Fergie, wore to the wedding?