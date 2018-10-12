Fashion & Beauty

Opinion

Princess Eugenie spoils the fashion police's fun on her wedding day

12 October 2018 - 16:02 By Toni Jaye Singer
Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, founders of British label Peter Pilotto.
Image: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The fashion police have been sharpening their claws in anticipation of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. Having often been snapped wearing outlandish hats, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter tends to be an easy target for trolls.

In fact, she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, still haven't lived down the infamous get-ups they wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. (A meme comparing the pair to Cinderella's ugly step-sisters in the classic Disney cartoon went viral on social media.)

In a recent interview, Eugenie admitted that the ridicule the siblings faced after the event reduced them to tears.

Princesses Eugenie (left) and Beatrice attend the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. File photo.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Would the Princess make another wardrobe blunder on her Big Day, we wondered anxiously. But as Eugenie walked down the aisle to wed wine merchant Jack Brooksbank, her dress left us speechless — for all the right reasons.

Designed by British label Peter Pilotto, her ivory gown featured an elegant folded neckline, fitted bodice and a full pleated skirt flowing into a dramatic train. She looked beautiful. Good for her!

Or is it? Though undoubtedly lovely, this dress seems to be a fairly safe choice for someone known for taking bold fashion risks. Could it be that, at 28, the Princess' tastes have matured? Or have trolls - both online and in the press - scared her into submission?

We hope it's the former, and that critics haven't sucked the joy out of experimenting with fashion for Eugenie. After all, it's not just how clothes look that is important, but how they make you feel. You should wear what makes you feel happy and confident, haters be damned.

Now, can we please talk about the ridiculous hat Eugenie's mom, Fergie, wore to the wedding?  

TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT PRINCESS EUGENIE'S WEDDING DRESS:

Queen Elizabeth II lent Princess Eugenie a diamond-and-emerald tiara to wear on her Big Day. Called the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, it was made in 1919. Her diamond-and-emerald earrings were a wedding gift from her husband.
Image: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meaningful symbols have been woven into the fabric of Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress. This includes a Scottish Thistle, York Rose and Ivy representing places the couple love - Balmoral and their homes - and an Irish Shamrock as a nod to the bride's mother's family.
Image: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie hoped to help change people's perception of beauty by wearing a dress with a low back that showed off the scar she received when she had surgery to correct scoliosis at age 12.
Image: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

