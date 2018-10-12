Princess Eugenie spoils the fashion police's fun on her wedding day

The fashion police have been sharpening their claws in anticipation of Princess Eugenie's royal wedding. Having often been snapped wearing outlandish hats, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter tends to be an easy target for trolls.

In fact, she and her sister, Princess Beatrice, still haven't lived down the infamous get-ups they wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding. (A meme comparing the pair to Cinderella's ugly step-sisters in the classic Disney cartoon went viral on social media.)

In a recent interview, Eugenie admitted that the ridicule the siblings faced after the event reduced them to tears.