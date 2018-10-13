Report Back
AFI Joburg Fashion Week infused its runways with a bright AfroAsia theme
14 October 2018 - 00:00
At African Fashion International’s (AFI's) latest Joburg Fashion Week, the East met Africa for an AfroAsian-themed season that saw designers from Japan, Cambodia and China share the runway with an array of talent from Africa.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.