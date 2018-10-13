Opinion

Melania Trump: the Marie Antoinette of fashion?

Melania Trump gets a lot of flak on social media for her sometimes tone-deaf fashion choices. But around her, brands such as Diesel are putting a clever spin on our trolling culture

