Lipstick is a go-to‚ foundation is a splurge and a female gynaelogist is preferred.

In a web survey‚ South African women have revealed exactly what they want in retail‚ beauty‚ health‚ destinations and relationships.

The survey‚ conducted by MyEcho survey platform in partnership with Mooiste Clothing Boutique‚ gathered data from over 1‚000 women aged 18 upwards.

It revealed that 71% of women preferred to visit a female gynaecologist.

"Just can't understand how a man can help a woman with female problems when they have never experienced any of it‚" said one of the respondents.

Others said they were more comfortable seeing a woman specialist.