Candice Swanepoel shows us how to fake the perfect sunkissed look

Candice Swanepoel has spilled the beans on her beauty secrets.

The Victoria's Secret runway star stepped in front of the camera for Vogue recently, giving fans the lowdown on how she gets her supermodel-worthy "everyday, glowy, sunkissed look."

The mother of two is all about saving time when it comes to getting ready - so rather than reaching for the curling tongs, she twists her hair up into two buns and clips it in place to encourage a soft wave while she gets to work on her makeup.

Swanepoel preps her skin with a quick dab of face oil, before smoothing in some bronzer as a base and dabbing on concealer with a beauty blender sponge to camouflage dark circles and imperfections.

"I like to use my hands in everything," she explains, rubbing blusher into her cheeks with her fingers, "because the warmth of your hand just makes the makeup set better." The blusher is also dabbed onto her eyelids and the bridge of the nose for a "fake, sunkissed look."