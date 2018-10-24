Fashion & Beauty

10 Halloween costume ideas to steal from supermodels

24 October 2018 - 11:09 By AFP Relaxnews
It may be hard to believe, but that's Heidi Klum underneath this werewolf getup.
It may be hard to believe, but that's Heidi Klum underneath this werewolf getup.
Image: Instagram / Heidi Klum

In a week or so, kids around the world will be slipping into their finest - or most frightful - costumes as they head out trick or treating. But Halloween isn't just about kids and candy, as each year fashion's top models have fun showing off their creative costume ideas.

Here's a look at some of the best costumes sported by model's last Halloween:

Heidi Klum as a werewolf.
Heidi Klum as a werewolf.
Image: Instagram/Heidi Klum

HEIDI KLUM AS A WEREWOLF

Model Heidi Klum is without a doubt the queen of Halloween. Each year she throws the most popular parties and pulls out all the stops with her costumes, which always go down a storm.

Last year proved no exception, as the model was completely unrecognisable as a werewolf - a creepy character inspired by Michael Jackson's Thriller video.

Alessandra Ambrosio as Cher.
Alessandra Ambrosio as Cher.
Image: Instagram/Alessandra Ambrosio

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO AS A HIPPIE SINGER

Lots of models choose to dress as stars for Halloween. While the Marilyn Monroe dress and wig are often a popular choice, Alessandra Ambrosio took inspiration from Cher for her 2017 outfit.

Gigi Hadid dressed as Catwoman with Zayn Malik as Spider-Man.
Gigi Hadid dressed as Catwoman with Zayn Malik as Spider-Man.
Image: Instagram/Gigi Hadid

GIGI HADID AS A SUPERHERO

The star model picked a sexy costume inspired by the superhero world, celebrating Halloween with a nod to childhood. The model rocked a Catwoman outfit while Zayn Malik dressed as Spider-Man.

Gisele Bündchen wore a slice-of-toast costume, with Tom Brady completing the dish in an avocado outfit.
Gisele Bündchen wore a slice-of-toast costume, with Tom Brady completing the dish in an avocado outfit.
Image: Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

GISELE BÜNDCHEN AS THE DISH OF THE DAY

Last year, the model shunned spooky Halloween attire in favour of a slice-of-toast costume! Proof that the catwalk queen doesn't take herself too seriously. Behind her, Tom Brady completes the dish in an avocado outfit.

Joan Smalls wore a Minnie Mouse costume.
Joan Smalls wore a Minnie Mouse costume.
Image: Instagram/Joan Smalls

JOAN SMALLS AS A MOUSE

Although the Puerto Rican model's Minnie Mouse costume may not be the most original choice, you have to admit that it suits her down to the ground.

Taylor Hill in a zombie cowgirl costume.
Taylor Hill in a zombie cowgirl costume.
Image: Instagram/Taylor Hill

TAYLOR HILL AS A CREEPY COWGIRL

The American model nailed the spooky Halloween look last year with a zombie cowgirl costume and matching makeup. The outfit proved a hit online.

Sara Sampaio was disguised as a creepy plastic surgery patient.
Sara Sampaio was disguised as a creepy plastic surgery patient.
Image: Instagram/Sara Sampaio

SARA SAMPAIO AS A PLASTIC SURGERY ADDICT

The prize for the best Halloween costume of 2017 goes to Sara Sampaio, who totally transformed herself for the occasion. The model was disguised as a creepy plastic surgery patient with a spooky get-up that must have taken a while to perfect.

Natalia Vodianova as Balloon Venus by Jeff Koons.
Natalia Vodianova as Balloon Venus by Jeff Koons.
Image: Instagram/Natalia Vodianova

NATALIA VODIANOVA AS A LIVING ARTWORK

The Russian model also scored a hit last year by dressing up as a work of art, namely the Balloon Venus by Jeff Koons.

Jasmine Sanders as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz'.
Jasmine Sanders as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz'.
Image: Instagram/Jasmine Sanders

JASMINE SANDERS RELIVES 'THE WIZARD OF OZ'

The actress and model Jasmine Sanders kept Halloween spook-free last year, dressing as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. The costume suited her to perfection.

LAIS RIBEIRO AS A SEXY CLOWN

The Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro rocked a costume that was both scary and sexy for Halloween 2017, matching spooky clown makeup with a sensual dress.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Jokers' can dress as Oscar Pistorius this Halloween - complete with blades & gun

Pranksters are set to prowl the streets of the UK this Halloween dressed as an armed Oscar Pistorius.
News
15 days ago

John Carpenter on the reboot of his iconic horror movie, 'Halloween'

The famous director talks composing film scores, politics and the timelessness of horror flicks with Rebecca Hawkes
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Five ways you can invest in the financial wellbeing of your domestic worker Lifestyle
  2. Durban's famous reptile wranglers return for 'Snakes in the City' S5 Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Leopard stalks, kills prey in middle of camp as tourists slumber Travel
  4. Beyond the struggle: SA's past holds pleasures too, let's celebrate them Lifestyle
  5. Would you give up sex & booze to travel the world? Millennials would Travel

Latest Videos

'Pay back the money'- Insults dominate parliament VBS debate
Smoke and sirens: Armed police escort couple to a matric dance
X