Make these simple beauty resolutions if you want gorgeous, glowing skin
Your beauty routine in the New Year should be four things: consistent, fun, effective and holistic, says beauty editor Nokubonga Thusi
1. INCORPORATE SKIN BOOSTING JUICES AND ELIXIRS INTO YOUR DIET
This might sound like an “I will start dieting in the New Year” type of resolution but it’s not quite the same. The wellness movement was huge in 2018 and a complete healthy lifestyle and diet overhaul will greatly improve your skin - it’s about starting small and continuing until it becomes habit.
Try to start your morning with simple nutritionally rich liquids such as warm lemon water to cleanse and brighten the skin from the inside, raw beetroot juice to improve circulation or just use more turmeric in your meals to fight inflammation. Your skin will thank you.
2. BUILD A QUICK BUT EXTENSIVE NIGHT-TIME ROUTINE
Night-time routines usually fall by the wayside as all you really want to do after a long day is jump into bed and sleep. But on the nights that I’ve spent those extra minutes on my skincare routine I have seen great results the next morning.
Make sure you remove all your make-up thoroughly with a double cleansing technique, using an oil-based cleanser first, followed by a water-based one. Use serums with active ingredients, such as retinol, vitamin A, vitamin C etc, which will effectively deal with your skin concerns, and finish off with a hydrating moisturiser and eye cream.
Don’t forget to take the time to give your skin a relaxing massage to work in the product and increase circulation.
3. INVEST IN MORE REGULAR PROFESSIONAL FACIAL TREATMENTS
With the technological advancements in skincare, especially non-invasive treatments, achieving healthy, glowing skin is all about dedication. Tailoring the perfect at-home skincare routine is great but sometimes a professional touch is required.
I had my first real chemical peel last year and, honestly, it drastically changed my skin – for the better – and cut my battle with pigmentation in half. If you aren’t already having professional treatments, such as superficial chemical peels, LED light therapy, micro-needling or oxygen facials at least once a month or every second month, now is the time to start.