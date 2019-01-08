Fashion & Beauty

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Golden Globes

A-list celebrities were out in numbers for the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Most rocked the red carpet, but a few completely missed the mark. Let’s take a look at who’s hot and who’s not

08 January 2019 - 11:29 By staff reporter
Halle Berry attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

BEST DRESSED

HALLE BERRY

Can Halle Berry please lead us to the fountain of youth? At 52, this seasoned actress is still slaying the red carpet. Somehow she was able to pull off a sheer dress that showed off her best assets and still look elegant.

Constance Wu attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Image: George Pimentel/WireImage

CONSTANCE WU

This dress right here is Constance Wu announcing her arrival as a Hollywood A-lister.

The Crazy Rich Asians star managed to pull off a flesh-toned gown without looking naked - no easy feat! We love her choice of an orange sash which adds a splash of drama to the ethereal ensemble.

Heidi Klum attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Image: George Pimentel/WireImage

HEIDI KLUM

Corset bodices trended on the red carpet. Supermodel Heidi Klum took the sexy top and made it look whimsical by pairing it with a full skirt dotted with 3D flowers. The colours of the blooms popped beautifully against the black fabric. Bravo!

Kate Mara attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

WORST DRESSED

KATE MARA

It's almost as if the House of Cards star tried to glam up a night gown from her grandmother's closet by beading the top in an attempt to create a unique vintage look.

The dress doesn’t fit well and the shape and colour are unflattering. On top of that, the material and bling looks cheap.

Anne Hathaway attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

ANNE HATHAWAY

Animal print might be trending again, but that's no excuse for this dress. The metallic detail on the top just adds to the confusion.

Rachel Weisz attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

RACHEL WEISZ

This dress probably looked beautiful as a sketch, but it just doesn't work in real life. Perhaps it’s the overpowering, puffy sleeves? Or maybe the boring black-and-white colour scheme? Either way, this isn’t our favourite look from Mrs. Bond.

