Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Golden Globes
A-list celebrities were out in numbers for the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Most rocked the red carpet, but a few completely missed the mark. Let’s take a look at who’s hot and who’s not
BEST DRESSED
HALLE BERRY
Can Halle Berry please lead us to the fountain of youth? At 52, this seasoned actress is still slaying the red carpet. Somehow she was able to pull off a sheer dress that showed off her best assets and still look elegant.
CONSTANCE WU
This dress right here is Constance Wu announcing her arrival as a Hollywood A-lister.
The Crazy Rich Asians star managed to pull off a flesh-toned gown without looking naked - no easy feat! We love her choice of an orange sash which adds a splash of drama to the ethereal ensemble.
HEIDI KLUM
Corset bodices trended on the red carpet. Supermodel Heidi Klum took the sexy top and made it look whimsical by pairing it with a full skirt dotted with 3D flowers. The colours of the blooms popped beautifully against the black fabric. Bravo!
WORST DRESSED
KATE MARA
It's almost as if the House of Cards star tried to glam up a night gown from her grandmother's closet by beading the top in an attempt to create a unique vintage look.
The dress doesn’t fit well and the shape and colour are unflattering. On top of that, the material and bling looks cheap.
ANNE HATHAWAY
Animal print might be trending again, but that's no excuse for this dress. The metallic detail on the top just adds to the confusion.
RACHEL WEISZ
This dress probably looked beautiful as a sketch, but it just doesn't work in real life. Perhaps it’s the overpowering, puffy sleeves? Or maybe the boring black-and-white colour scheme? Either way, this isn’t our favourite look from Mrs. Bond.