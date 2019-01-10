How to summer-proof your natural hair
Don't let good weekends spent at the beach or by the pool turn into bad hair days. Build the perfect natural hair care routine for summer with these easy tips
LAYER ON THE CONDITIONER BEFORE YOU TAKE A DIP
Neither the sea nor swimming pools are kind to your hair, so it’s important to protect it. If letting your natural hair shine is the plan this summer, make sure it doesn’t become dry and brittle by wetting it generously prior to swimming and applying a hydrating conditioner or coconut oil to form a barrier between it and salt or chlorinated water.
PROTECTIVE STYLES ARE YOUR FRIEND ALL YEAR ROUND
These are not just for winter but for any season when you want to shield your hair from the elements. To protect your hair from the harsh sun or from sea or swimming pool water, you could choose a short wig, sleek cornrows or long, island-style braids.
DOUBLE UP ON WINDY DAYS
You should always wear a hat at the beach as it is a great form of sun protection, but you can add another layer of protection by wrapping your head in a scarf too. Not only will this prevent your hair from being tossed around in the wind and getting tangled, but it keeps sand out.
Should your hat get carried away by a gust of wind, the added plus of wearing a headscarf is your hair will stay secure and look stylish all day.
SCHEDULE A WASH DAY AFTER A SWIMMING DAY
If you have spent the day swimming, it’s best to rinse your hair with clean water to get rid of any seawater or chlorine. If your have natural or relaxed hair, this is especially important as sea and pool water can leave it dry, crunchy and susceptible to breakage. When you get home, wash and deep condition your hair to restore moisture.
HAIR NEEDS SUN PROTECTION TOO
The sun’s UV rays not only damage your locks and fade colour, especially with colour-treated hair, but also cause sweat build-up on the scalp, making hair look and feel greasy. Use a dry shampoo that has UV and pollution protection to keep your hair free from grease and protect it from sun damage.