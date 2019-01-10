How to summer-proof your natural hair

LAYER ON THE CONDITIONER BEFORE YOU TAKE A DIP

Neither the sea nor swimming pools are kind to your hair, so it’s important to protect it. If letting your natural hair shine is the plan this summer, make sure it doesn’t become dry and brittle by wetting it generously prior to swimming and applying a hydrating conditioner or coconut oil to form a barrier between it and salt or chlorinated water.

PROTECTIVE STYLES ARE YOUR FRIEND ALL YEAR ROUND

These are not just for winter but for any season when you want to shield your hair from the elements. To protect your hair from the harsh sun or from sea or swimming pool water, you could choose a short wig, sleek cornrows or long, island-style braids.

DOUBLE UP ON WINDY DAYS

You should always wear a hat at the beach as it is a great form of sun protection, but you can add another layer of protection by wrapping your head in a scarf too. Not only will this prevent your hair from being tossed around in the wind and getting tangled, but it keeps sand out.