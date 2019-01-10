Fashion & Beauty

How to summer-proof your natural hair

Don't let good weekends spent at the beach or by the pool turn into bad hair days. Build the perfect natural hair care routine for summer with these easy tips

10 January 2019 - 00:00 By Nokubonga Thusi
Use a dry shampoo that has UV and pollution protection to keep hair free from grease and protect it from sun damage.
Image: 123RF/kzenon

LAYER ON THE CONDITIONER BEFORE YOU TAKE A DIP

Neither the sea nor swimming pools are kind to your hair, so it’s important to protect it. If letting your natural hair shine is the plan this summer, make sure it doesn’t become dry and brittle by wetting it generously prior to swimming and applying a hydrating conditioner or coconut oil to form a barrier between it and salt or chlorinated water. 

PROTECTIVE STYLES ARE YOUR FRIEND ALL YEAR ROUND

These are not just for winter but for any season when you want to shield your hair from the elements. To protect your hair from the harsh sun or from sea or swimming pool water, you could choose a short wig, sleek cornrows or long, island-style braids. 

DOUBLE UP ON WINDY DAYS

You should always wear a hat at the beach as it is a great form of sun protection, but you can add another layer of protection by wrapping your head in a scarf too. Not only will this prevent your hair from being tossed around in the wind and getting tangled, but it keeps sand out. 

#HairGoals: 5 celebs share brilliant tips to care for natural hair

From Nomzamo Mbatha to Pearl Thusi, some of our favourite celebrities rock their crowns in amazing styles, showing the world natural hair can be as ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Should your hat get carried away by a gust of wind, the added plus of wearing a headscarf is your hair will stay secure and look stylish all day.

SCHEDULE A WASH DAY AFTER A SWIMMING DAY

If you have spent the day swimming, it’s best to rinse your hair with clean water to get rid of any seawater or chlorine. If your have natural or relaxed hair, this is especially important as sea and pool water can leave it dry, crunchy and susceptible to breakage. When you get home, wash and deep condition your hair to restore moisture.

HAIR NEEDS SUN PROTECTION TOO

The sun’s UV rays not only damage your locks and fade colour, especially with colour-treated hair, but also cause sweat build-up on the scalp, making hair look and feel greasy. Use a dry shampoo that has UV and pollution protection to keep your hair free from grease and protect it from sun damage.

