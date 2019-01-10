The hottest fashion collaborations of 2019 so far
We may be just two weeks into 2019, but the fashion collaborations are already coming thick and fast. Here are some of the most exciting
PEAKY BLINDERS FOR KENT & CURWEN
British heritage fashion brand Kent & Curwen and the makers of the ongoing hit period crime TV drama Peaky Blinders on a fashion series that made its debut over the weekend during London Men's Fashion Week.
The brand's ambassador David Beckham was in attendance at the catwalk show, which showcased 1920s-style flat caps, three-piece tweed suits and frock coats inspired by the series.
KELLY ROWLAND FOR FABLETICS
Kelly Rowland has launched her debut activewear collection for Fabletics, the brand co-founded by Hollywood star Kate Hudson.
The former Destiny's Child singer has joined forces with the LA-based brand on a dance-inspired collection that focuses on sleek, fashion-forward pieces with 1990s-style details. Highlights of the seven-outfit series, which spans bras, tops, bodysuits and leggings, include a reversible bomber jacket and a black cherry seamless outfit with side cutouts.
"Working with Fabletics has been so much fun!" Rowland said of the collaboration. "I love that this collection is not just about the workout — it's about versatility, movement, being comfortable and feeling confident. It truly celebrates every woman and every beautiful curve. In my collection, I feel ready to take on anything that may come my way, all while looking and feeling great."
RITA ORA FOR GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI
Popstar Rita Ora is joining forces with luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti on a shoe series dubbed ‘GZxRita Ora'.
According to WWD, the collection is slated for release on January 24, and will incorporate a variety of different styles, from slides and sandals to mules and peep-toe boots featuring a ‘cuban link' chain detail.
"One of my favourite styles of jewellery is the Cuban Link, which also happens to be Giuseppe's key statement, so it made sense to include it in our collaboration," Ora told the publication. "It's just a mirror of my own personal jewellery collection."