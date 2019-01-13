His & hers: update your work wardrobe with these neutral classics
Take inspiration from the chic outfits seen at the Salvatore Ferragamo and Max Mara shows when deciding what to wear to the office. Here are all the buys you'll need to nail the look
13 January 2019 - 00:00
Take inspiration from the chic outfits seen at the Salvatore Ferragamo and Max Mara shows when deciding what to wear to the office. Here are all the buys you'll need to nail the look
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.