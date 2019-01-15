Forget one-size-fits-all beauty: skincare is getting personal in 2019

There was once a time when beauty brands dictated to the masses, but the industry is currently undergoing a major shift in response to growing consumer demand for customisation. As we head into 2019, it is becoming increasingly clear that the world of skincare is about to get very personal indeed.

PRODUCTS

Forget the one-size-fits-all approach to beauty: the products of the future are all about tweaking formulas to work for individual clients. Clinique is leading the way, following the launch of ‘Clinique iD', a custom-blend hydrating system that allows shoppers to pick and choose from a range of moisturising options tailored to their needs. The concept features three ‘Dramatically Different' hydration bases that come in the form of a jelly, lotion and gel, into which users then insert one of five active cartridges that focus on the issue of pores, irritation, fatigue, uneven skin tone, and lines and wrinkles. The two ingredients are delivered together in a ratio of 90 percent base to 10 percent cartridge ingredient for a product that better suit each shopper in terms of texture and results.

This month, Neutrogena made the headlines at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) when it unveiled its ‘Neutrogena MaskiD' concept; essentially an app that allows users to order fully customised 3D-printed face masks, by getting them to take a selfie and providing an accurate assessment of their skincare needs and facial measurements. The masks are divided into six different zones that can be imbued with five different ingredients, will be designed to fit each individual face.