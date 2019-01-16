Spot the difference: Nirvana sues Marc Jacobs over smiley face logo

You don’t have to have been a teenager in the ’90s, or even a fan of Nirvana, to recognise the band’s distinctive stoned-out smiley face logo, which has become ubiquitous on T-shirts, hoodies and other items over the last quarter of a century. The image was created by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in 1991 and has been used by the band in its promotional material since 1992.

Although the logo has appeared in shops and market stalls around the world in unlicensed, illegal reproductions, it is its use by fashion icon Marc Jacobs that has proved a bridge too far for the surviving members of Nirvana.

Jacobs, who made his name in the ’90s with a grunge-inspired high-fashion show that Cobain reportedly hated, has released a new collection titled Redux Grunge that features T-shirts (cheekily titled Bootleg Grunge) with designs obviously modelled on the band’s logo.

The shirts feature the smiley, with the original’s crosses for eyes replaced by the letters M and J, printed in the same yellow on black used by Nirvana, underneath the word “Heaven”. The shirts retail in the US for $115 (about R1,6k) and a sweatshirt version sells for $195 (about R2,7k).