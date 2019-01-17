5 fab fashion moments to celebrate Michelle Obama's 55th birthday

Michelle Obama turns 55 on January 17. Not only is the former US first lady a lawyer, writer and mom to two cool daughters, she is also a bona fide fashionista.

While she was feted for many things during her stint as wife of the American president — such as her toned arms and her vegetable garden — she was also hailed as a fashion icon, who changed many a designer’s prospects after she was seen in one of their creations.

As she celebrates her birthday, we pick out five of our favourite Obama outfits - one for each decade.