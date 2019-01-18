Does Rihanna have a new luxe fashion brand up her sleeve?

Rihanna reportedly has a new luxury label in the pipeline.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer is allegedly in talks with luxury conglomerate LVMH to launch a high-end fashion brand, reports WWD.

The collaboration is rumoured to be spanning ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods, and the superstar is said to have been working on the project with select employees from the conglomerate's Louis Vuitton and Celine brands.

The Barbadian star has a wealth of experience in fashion design and has indulged her passion for creating clothes ever since she was snapped up to collaborate with the fast fashion brand River Island back in 2013.