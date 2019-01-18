Fashion & Beauty

What to wear to make a splash at that weekend pool party

All eyes may be on your swimwear when you're in the pool, but what about when you're chilling beside it? These five wardrobe essentials will see you through summer in style

18 January 2019
Show off that killer swimsuit with a sheer dress.
Image: Getty Images/Christian Vierig

THE SHEER DRESS

The peek-a-boo dress is a great way to show off your swimwear and keep cool and covered at the same time.

For optimal stylish effect, match the colour of the embellishments on the dress with the colour of your swimsuit and finish with matching slides or sandals.

Make a statement in a bold print.
Image: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot

THE PRINTED DRESS

Prints are the easiest way to make a statement, no matter where you are. Take the season’s exotic prints poolside with flowing dresses in bold colours, like red, yellow or blue. Complete your look with equally fierce cat-eye sunglasses.

A chic take on the crop top.
Image: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot

THE CROP TOP

Show a little skin before you take a dip with this grown-up take on the crop top. Keep it classy in light-washed shades and pair with high-waist culottes or a flowing maxi skirt. Complete the look by adding a splash of colour with your accessories and shoes.

A jumpsuit is effortlessly stylish.
Image: Getty Images/Christian Vierig

THE JUMPSUIT

A jumpsuit is the ultimate grab-and-go summer outfit. Whether you opt for one that’s minimal or with prints, styling a jumpsuit for a poolside vibe is as easy as adding a pair of matching or contrasting sandals or mules and simple accessories.

A sequinned mini skirt will take you from day to night.
Image: Getty Images/Christian Vierig

THE SEQUINNED MINI SKIRT

Show some leg and dare to wear sparkle with an iridescent mini skirt – perfect for when the sun goes down. Let the skirt shine by pairing it with a simple top and shoes.

For a pared-down version of this look, wear a light washed denim skirt and bikini top or crop top and add the sparkle with your accessories.

