Virgil Abloh unveils first campaign for Louis Vuitton

After staging his second fashion show for Louis Vuitton at Paris menswear week, Thursday, January 17, the brand's men's artistic director, Virgil Abloh, has unveiled his first advertising campaign for the fashion house.

Coming in three waves, from January to March, the campaign is notably themed on childhood and education, and features a pair of budding models aged two and three years old.

The fashion world now has a glimpse of Virgil Abloh's eagerly awaited debut campaign for Louis Vuitton, channelling the same codes and values as the fashion house's spring/summer 2019 collection, presented in June. The campaign, shot by a line-up of renowned photographers, will come in three parts, each embodying its own side of this new summer collection.