Kylie Jenner to Nomzamo Mbatha: is lime green celebs' fave new colour?

All sorts of A-listers have been spotted wearing this vivid shade, here's how you can incorporate it into your wardrobe

23 January 2019 - 12:32 By AFP Relaxnews
Kylie Jenner, her daughter Stormi and best friend Jordyn Woods wore swimwear in vivid lime green on a recent beach vaycay.
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

‘Living Coral' might have officially been declared the colour of 2019, but unofficially, a very different shade is making its way onto the fashion radar.

Lime green has been flashing up on celebrity Instagram accounts for some time now, as some of the most famous faces in the fashion industry embrace the vivid neon hue. But how can you incorporate it into your wardrobe?

For the boldest of fashion followers, the obvious choice would be to channel Blake Lively or Nomzamo Mbatha and do head-to-toe green in an eye-wateringly vivid shade.

Lively, who was one of the earliest champions of the current trend, stepped out in a zesty suit and matching sweater back in August, igniting Hollywood's fascination with the trend.

While Mbatha was spotted in a lime zest dress by Toju Foyeh on the front page of the Sunday Tribune's Christmas issue.

View this post on Instagram

🎾 Let the games begin...

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

If that feels a little too full on, make like DJ Zinhle, Boity and supermodels Ashley Graham and Kendall Jenner and opt for neon separates.

Zinhle recently posted a snap of herself in lime green tee paired with pants in a multi-coloured check on Instagram.

Graham caused a stir back in November when she debuted a pair of bright lime flared pants, while Boity paired a neon shirt with black pants for a rap performance.

Meanwhile, Jenner was seen wearing the shade more than once over the holiday period, ringing in the new year in a lime ruffled top paired with black pants. 

View this post on Instagram

@thesanhair @dreythemakeupartist

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

View this post on Instagram

M O O D 😁

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

View this post on Instagram

really into green these days 💚 Happy New Year!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Since then, there have been several other celebrity lime incidents, including Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk's mini dress (toned down with a black jumper and Doc Martens) and Kylie Jenner's lime green swimwear (she also dolled up her best friend Jordyn Woods and daughter Stormi in the shade).

Bella Hadid has shown her appreciation for all things neon with a knitted vest, and Rita Ora has been snapped combining trends in a neon animal print bikini. There has never been a better time to indulge your inner green-eyed monster.

View this post on Instagram

A desert grinch🌵🌟

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Additional reporting staff reporter.

