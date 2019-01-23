The world cupped: the inside story of the bra

It rarely sees the light of day but the upscale bra is the most tested, sweated over and highly engineered piece of clothing of all.

AFP went behind the scenes at some of the most famous French lingerie houses to draw back the veil on the almost exclusively feminine world of bra making.

No other item of clothing provokes such fierce emotions.

Some swear by traditional bras, others prefer the structural minimalism of modern bralets and crop tops, while a growing feminist minority entirely reject what they see as a symbol of female oppression.

Designed these days using 3D modelling, bras made by most big French brands are sewn to the millimetre and samples are worn by testers before going on sale.

It takes up to two years from the first preparatory sketches for a new model to end up in the shops, according to their makers.