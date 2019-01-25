What NOT to wear to the 2019 Sun Met

It's time for a day at the races! The Sun Met is taking place at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town on Saturday.

Local equestrian events are not so much a celebration of horses as they are of fashion, so you can expect to see racegoers dressed to the nines in outfits inspired by 2019's theme: African Luxury: Precious Metals.

Unfortunately, we’re also bound to see the same old fashion faux pas we do year after year. Frankly, it's time to put a stop to them, or at least attempt to, with these tips:

THE SUN MET IS NOT A DRESS-UP PARTY

"This year’s theme is a celebration of Africa’s most luxurious gems, with racing enthusiasts and fashionistas expected to don their most opulent outfits ...

"Go bold in gold, rock the red carpet in copper or parade in platinum," suggests the Sun Met website.

Remember, opulent doesn’t have to mean over-the-top. Being on the nose and interpreting this theme too literally may mean running the risk of looking like you’re off to a fancy dress party.

So no gangster-style gold chains or metallic matador outfits (we’re looking at you Somizi).