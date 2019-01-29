Matching makeup & manicures: celebs' fave new beauty trick
Monochrome makeup just got an upgrade: the latest A-list beauty trend is for a unified beauty look that encompasses the nails, too. We look at four celebrities leading the way
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga is enjoying a moment in the spotlight, and the A Star is Born actress is using the opportunity to make some very fashionable beauty statements.
On Sunday evening she stepped out in Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards rocking an oxblood statement lip and a matching manicure, proving that, when it comes to red, you can never have too much.
TAMARYN GREEN
Miss South Africa teamed a nude lip with a dramatic smokey eye for her Sun Met beauty look last weekend. Her matching inky manicure included a lighter accent nail, which tied in beautifully with the silvery white shadow illuminating the inner corner of her eyes — a great makeup trick that makes you look bright-eyed and wide awake.
JULIA ROBERTS
Hollywood legend Julia Roberts was literally glowing at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. The star opted for a dewy makeup look featuring golden hues to match her nude gown, and sported a metallic gold manicure created by celebrity nail artist Mazz Hanna to boot. The overall effect was an elegant, sunkissed, glamorous look that tied together perfectly with her outfit.
BEYONCÉ
Trendsetter Beyoncé has also jumped on the matchy-matchy bandwagon (as reported by Vogue), taking to Instagram earlier this month to debut an elegant nude-pink look that saw the superstar team her silky blouse to a pearly-pink eyeshadow and a corresponding manicure. The addition of emerald green jewellery that matched the cuffs of her shirt elevated the look even further.