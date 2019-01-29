Fashion & Beauty

Matching makeup & manicures: celebs' fave new beauty trick

Monochrome makeup just got an upgrade: the latest A-list beauty trend is for a unified beauty look that encompasses the nails, too. We look at four celebrities leading the way

29 January 2019 - 10:54 By AFP Relaxnews
Lady Gaga at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27 2019 in Los Angeles.
Lady Gaga at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27 2019 in Los Angeles.
Image: Robyn Beck / AFP

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga is enjoying a moment in the spotlight, and the A Star is Born actress is using the opportunity to make some very fashionable beauty statements.

On Sunday evening she stepped out in Los Angeles for the Screen Actors Guild Awards rocking an oxblood statement lip and a matching manicure, proving that, when it comes to red, you can never have too much.

TAMARYN GREEN

Miss South Africa teamed a nude lip with a dramatic smokey eye for her Sun Met beauty look last weekend. Her matching inky manicure included a lighter accent nail, which tied in beautifully with the silvery white shadow illuminating the inner corner of her eyes — a great makeup trick that makes you look bright-eyed and wide awake. 

JULIA ROBERTS

Hollywood legend Julia Roberts was literally glowing at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. The star opted for a dewy makeup look featuring golden hues to match her nude gown, and sported a metallic gold manicure created by celebrity nail artist Mazz Hanna to boot. The overall effect was an elegant, sunkissed, glamorous look that tied together perfectly with her outfit.

BEYONCÉ

Trendsetter Beyoncé has also jumped on the matchy-matchy bandwagon (as reported by Vogue), taking to Instagram earlier this month to debut an elegant nude-pink look that saw the superstar team her silky blouse to a pearly-pink eyeshadow and a corresponding manicure. The addition of emerald green jewellery that matched the cuffs of her shirt elevated the look even further.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Kylie Jenner to Nomzamo Mbatha: is lime green celebs' fave new colour?

All sorts of A-listers have been spotted wearing this vivid shade, here's how you can incorporate it into your wardrobe
Lifestyle
5 days ago

6 genius makeup hacks from Beyoncé's beauty guru

Celebrity makeup artist Sir John shares A-list makeup tips every women who wants a more youthful, fresh-faced look should know
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Pay half-price for your partner’s cruise fare if you book before Jan 31 Travel
  2. SA chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen holds on to Michelin star Food
  3. 'The Mule' confirms Clint Eastwood's lost his golden touch Lifestyle
  4. Your innocent hand gesture could be regarded as an obscene insult Lifestyle
  5. SA's multicultural society: whose manners are the right ones? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
X