From Lady Gaga to Somizi: silver is THE hair colour of 2019
Blondes might have more fun, but silver is officially the most fashionable hair colour, according to L'Oréal Paris and Vogue.
The cosmetics giant and the fashion authority have declared silver as the ‘2019 Hair Colour of the Year', following extensive analysis of hair colour trends and search data pulled from the catwalks, social media and city streets all over the world.
"Not only has silver hair been a top colour trend on the runways and it is the 'it' colour for women of all ages, we love what the colour stands for - it symbolises charisma, ethereal energy, power, focus and it is beyond chic," said Orrea Light, vice president of L'Oréal Global marketing product development and beauty innovation, in a statement.
"While other aspects of beauty can surely make an impact, nothing quite compares to the effect of that perfect statement-making colour," added Jonathan Colombini, L'Oréal Paris hair colour consulting colourist and stylist. "I have seen a big uptick in client requests for silver this year and love that L'Oréal Paris makes it easy to achieve at home."
Introducing the 2019 #HairColoroftheYear 🌫SILVER 🌫 Produced by @vogue with #lorealparis ✨ This Smokey Silver shade of Féria is for the edgy & unapologetic 👊 (Silver haircolor tip: to get silver hair at home, you should start with a light base, meaning 💁🏻♀️brunettes🙋🏽♀️should lighten their haircolor first before applying Féria Smokey Silver 👌) #Silverhair
The revelation coincides with the launch of a new ‘2019 Hair Colour of the Year' at-home colour collection from L'Oréal Paris, featuring a trio of silver shades for different looks and lifestyles.
The series comprises ‘Feria Smokey Silver', a multi-faceted icy silver with a deep smokey undertone for an edgy, metallic result, and ‘Superior Preference Soft Silver Blonde', a combination of mix warm blonde and delicate cool silver tones. A ‘Colourista Hair Makeup Silver Blue' temporary cream gel formula that features icy silver makeup pigments for a short-term commitment completes the range.
Silver hair has been enjoying a moment in the fashion spotlight for some time, having made multiple catwalk appearances over the past few years, for brands such as RVDK Ronald Van der Kemp, Maison Rabih Kayrouz and Koche.
Hollywood has also been backing the trend, in a movement kick-started by supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne back in 2017, when she caused a sensation by turning up to the MET Gala having painting her shaved scalp silver to match her outfit.
The rise in high-profile modelling jobs going to women such as Maye Musk and Dame Helen Mirren has also helped make gray tones chic.
Lady Gaga also put her own spin on the trend last month, when she showed up at the Golden Globe Awards rocking an icy blue colour with silver undertones. While in Mzansi, Somizi and singer Thabsie have recently been spotted rocking silver locks.
