Red-faced Gucci apologises for blackface/golliwog jersey gaffe

Gucci pulled a black polo neck sweater from its shops on Thursday after it sparked comparisons with racially offensive golliwog and blackface imagery.

The "balaclava jumper" can be pulled up to the eyes, with the mouth visible through large red lips.

"Happy Black History Month y’all," one African American fashionista tweeted ironically, with others pointing out the resemblance to a "golliwog".

It is the third Italian brand to be hit by race rows in recent months after Prada was forced to pull a line of accessories in December because of their resemblance to blackface imagery.