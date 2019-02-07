Who wore it best: Nomzamo Mbatha vs ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu
The politician stepped out on the Sona red carpet in a near identical gown to one the actress previously wore to an awards show
Nomzamo Mbatha stunned at the 2017 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards when she stepped out on to the silver carpet in a beaded gown with a plunging neckline by Rich Factory x Brand Three Sixty.
"This dress is representation of who I am and where I come from ... For that reason I call it My Zulu Love Letter To The World," she told ZAcelebs.com.
ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu copied the actress's "love letter" nearly word for word by donning an almost identical dress on the red carpet at the 2019 state of the nation address in Cape Town.
Beyond subtle differences in the beading — most notably round the neckline to make the gown less revealing — the politician's dress also featured sheer sleeves making it more appropriate both for her age and the occasion.
While both ladies looked lovely, but we've got to give Mbatha the win. The soft dusky plum of her gown was far more flattering to her skin tone than the ashy nude of Mahlangu's dress.
Mbatha also had the edge when it came to styling. She kept her accessories to a minimum so as not to compete with the "busyness" of the colourful beading, while Mahlangu complicated matters with her choice of jewellery.
