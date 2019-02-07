Who wore it best: Nomzamo Mbatha vs ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu

Nomzamo Mbatha stunned at the 2017 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards when she stepped out on to the silver carpet in a beaded gown with a plunging neckline by Rich Factory x Brand Three Sixty.

"This dress is representation of who I am and where I come from ... For that reason I call it My Zulu Love Letter To The World," she told ZAcelebs.com.

ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu copied the actress's "love letter" nearly word for word by donning an almost identical dress on the red carpet at the 2019 state of the nation address in Cape Town.