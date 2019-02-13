How to wear lingerie outside the bedroom: 5 alluring everyday outfits
Valentine’s Day lingerie is too pretty to hide behind closed doors. Embrace the underwear as outerwear trend and use your prettiest delicates as the base for a stunning ensemble
1. GET SUITED
When wearing high-waisted pants or a short suit, swap your crop top or boob tube for a lacy bralette. A flash of lace, combined with sharp shoulders and leg-lengthening trousers, creates a powerful, yet feminine, look.
2. LAYER UP
Try reverse layering by wearing your bra as an accessory on top of your clothing. The key here is to choose a classic bra that goes with your base outfit — think clean lines, solid complementary colours — all in all, less is more.
3. PLAY PEEK-A-BOO
A sure-fire way to let your underwear shine without showing too much skin is by topping it with something sheer. Whether you go for a bodysuit or classic high-waisted knickers and a bralette, choose a splash of colour that will pop out from under your see-through dress or top.
4. GET WAISTED
A corset translates easily from the boudoir to everyday wear. Top a crisp shirt or dress with this waist-cinching garment and opt for voluminous sleeves for maximum effect.
5. COLOUR CONTRAST
Play with contrast by letting your bra show from a deep V-neck top. If you’re feeling bold, colour block your underwear with your outfit to make even more of a statement.