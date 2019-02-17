Opinion
Your hairstyle determines what kind of men hit on you
The assumptions men make about women based on their choice of braids, natural hair or weaves inspires eye rolls
17 February 2019 - 00:00
The assumptions men make about women based on their choice of braids, natural hair or weaves inspires eye rolls
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.