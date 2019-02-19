SA designer Thebe Magugu wins International Fashion Showcase 2019

Budding South African designer Thebe Magugu has been crowned the winner of the International Fashion Showcase (IFS) 2019 at London Fashion Week.

Magugu, whose presentation combined motifs from Africa's past but combined them with a forward-looking, global approach, was awarded the honour from a judging panel that called him ‘a leader of his generation'. His installation focused on the changes to the South African constitution over the decades.

The IFS is the brainchild of the British Council, British Fashion Council, London College of Fashion, UAL and Somerset House - all of whom have teamed up to present the exhibition.

This year's project offered 16 creatives from across the globe the chance to represent their respective countries via a series of immersive installations showcasing their menswear and womenswear collections and exploring the issues of politics, sustainability, identity and heritage.

In an Instagram post sharing the news of his win with his followers, Magugu said he was "overwhelmed by emotions and gratitude," adding: "Fashion is such a powerful, intelligent medium and I hope we use this tool to our advantage."