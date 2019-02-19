Vanity's the healthiest thing in life: 20 outrageous Karl Lagerfeld quotes

Superstar designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, his fashion label Chanel confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement came just weeks after the man known as the "Kaiser" in the industry did not appear at shows during Paris Haute Couture week for Chanel, which he has led since 1983.

Lagerfeld was not just one of fashion's greatest talents, he was also one of its most wicked wits.

Here are some of his most famous lines:

ON HIMSELF

"I am very much down to earth. Just not this earth."

ON PYJAMAS

"Everybody should go to bed dressed like they have a date at the door."

ON FASHION SHOW 'HIGHS'

"I'm a kind of fashion nymphomaniac who never gets an orgasm."

ON INTELLECTUALS

"I hate intellectual conversation with intellectuals because I only care about my opinion."

ON SELFIES

"Electronic masturbation."