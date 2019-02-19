Vanity's the healthiest thing in life: 20 outrageous Karl Lagerfeld quotes
The late Karl Lagerfeld was not just one of fashion's greatest designers, he was also one of its most wicked wits. Here are some of his most famous lines
Superstar designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85, his fashion label Chanel confirmed on Tuesday.
The announcement came just weeks after the man known as the "Kaiser" in the industry did not appear at shows during Paris Haute Couture week for Chanel, which he has led since 1983.
Lagerfeld was not just one of fashion's greatest talents, he was also one of its most wicked wits.
Here are some of his most famous lines:
ON HIMSELF
"I am very much down to earth. Just not this earth."
ON PYJAMAS
"Everybody should go to bed dressed like they have a date at the door."
ON FASHION SHOW 'HIGHS'
"I'm a kind of fashion nymphomaniac who never gets an orgasm."
ON INTELLECTUALS
"I hate intellectual conversation with intellectuals because I only care about my opinion."
ON SELFIES
"Electronic masturbation."
WATCH | Karl Lagerfeld, the famous German fashion designer, photographer, artist and creative director, has died. Lagerfeld was apparently ill for a few months and died on February 19 2019 in Paris.
ON VANITY
"Vanity is the healthiest thing in life."
ON LEARNING LANGUAGES
"Anyone who is not at least trilingual is a hick."
ON SHORT MEN
"I have a terrible loathing of ugly short men ... women can be short but for men it is impossible. It is something that they will never forgive in life ... they are mean and they want to kill you."
ON CHANEL
"What I do Coco would have hated. The label has an image and it's up to me to update it. I do what she never did. I had to go from what Chanel was to what it should be, could be, what it had been to something else."
ON HIS SECRET
"I am a sort of vampire, taking the blood of other people."
ON CHILDREN
"Having adult children makes you look 100 years old. I don't want that."
ON LOVE
"The only love I really believe in is a mother's love for her children."
ON THE OLDEST PROFESSION
"I'm rather pro-prostitution. I admire people who do it. It can't be much fun. Thank goodness for it. People need relief or they become murderers. Frustration is the mother of crime, and so there would be much more crime without prostitutes and without porn movies."
ON THE AESTHETICALLY CHALLENGED
"I hate ugly people. They are very depressing."
ON RETIREMENT
"Why should I stop working? If I do I'll die and it'll all be finished."
ON SPORTSWARE
"Whoever wears running pants has lost control over his life."
ON BEING A LEGEND
"A sense of humour and a little lack of respect: that's what you need to make a legend survive."
ON OVERWORKING
"We cannot talk about suffering. People buy dresses to be happy, not to hear about somebody who suffered over a piece of taffeta."
ON CELL PHONES
"I send notes. I'm not a chambermaid whom you can ring at every moment. Today, you know, most people act like they work at a switchboard in a hotel."
ON CREATING
"I have a sort of Alzheimer's for my own work, which I think is a very good thing. Today too many people remember what they did — just forget it all and start again."